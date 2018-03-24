Results of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) main examination is out today. Candidates can find the results on the official website of IBPS. Qualified candidates will have to appear for a common interview, which will be conducted by the participating organisations.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of CRP SPL VII specialist officers interview on their official website, ibps.in. The preliminary examination for the same was held on 30th and 31st December this year and those who qualified for the mains had appeared for the interview on January 28. Moreover, the candidates who have qualified the examination will appear for a common interview, which will be held very soon. It will be conducted by the participating organizations while the nodal bank will extend support as co-coordinator.

As per reports in a leading daily, the total marks for the common interview will be of 100 and candidates will have to score not less than 40 marks to qualify the interview. Moreover, the ratio of the marks that of online CWE (main exam) and interview will be 80:20 respectively. Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of agriculture field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer and HR/personnel officer.

ALSO READ:

Steps to search your results online

Log on to the official website of IBPS that is ibps.in Now Click on the scrolling link that read ‘Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview-CRP- SPL – VII, which will take you to the next page Now you can see the Login Credentials Column, where you have to provide your registration number /roll number, password/date of birth and image code Click on login Your score is now being displayed onscreen Download the same and keep it for future references

ALSO READ: Following crackdown on cheating, UP Board students resort to bribery; Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes found in answer sheets

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App