This year, the online preliminary exam for IBPS SO 2019 is scheduled to be held on 29 and 30 December 2018 and Main Exam on 27 Jan 2019 for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers Cadre Posts. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) and the online application process begins from November 6 to November 26, 2018.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) and the online application process begins from November 6 to November 26, 2018. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Organisations listed at (A)as one of the SO’ post, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRPSPL-VIII). The examination will be two-tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, preliminary and main.

Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2019-20 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of government.

Check details here:

Important Dates

– On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 6-11-2018 to 26-11-2018

– Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 6-11-2018 to 26-11-2018

– Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: December 208

– Online Examination – Preliminary: 29-12-2018 to 30-12-2018

– Result of Online exam – Preliminary: January 2019

– Download of Call letter for Online exam: January 2019

– Online Examination – Main: 27-1-2019

– Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination: February 2019

– Download of call letters for interview: February 2019

– Conduct of interview February 2019: February 2019

– Provisional Allotment: April 2019

Eligibility

Educational Qualification

– I.T. Officer (Scale-I) – 4 year Engineering/Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation

– Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) – 4-year degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

– Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)- Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

– Law Officer (Scale I) -Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

– HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) -Graduate and Two Years Full-time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

– Marketing Officer (Scale I) -Graduate and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

Age Limit

20 to 30 years

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 26 November 2018. Keep a printout for future reference.

