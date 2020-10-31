IBPS SO 2020-21, IBPS SO 2020-21 @ibps.in: IBPS will be releasing the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer (SO), under CRP SPL-X, on November 1 at its official website. IBPS SO Online Registration will start from 02 November 2020 and the last date for submitting IBPS SO Application is 23 November 2020.

IBPS SO 2020-21: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will be releasing the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) on November 1 at its official website, ibps.in. IBPS SO Online Registration will start from 02 November 2020 and the last date for submitting IBPS SO Application is 23 November 2020.

On the basis of online exam (Preliminary and Mains), the selection for IBPS SO 2020 will be done. As per the official notice, IBPS SO Exam will be held on 26 December and 27 December 2020. The qualifying candidates have to sit for BPS SO Mains Exam on 30 January 2021. Here are IBPS SO 2020 important dates:

IBPS SO 2020 events Tentative Dates (subjected to change) IBPS SO 2020 Notification Release Date 01 November 2020 IBPS SO Registration Date 02 November to 23 November 2020 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 02 November to 23 November 2020 IBPS SO Admit Card Download Date December 2020 IBPS SO Preliminary Exam Date 2020 26 December and 27 December 2020 IBPS SO Result Date 2020 January 2021 Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Date January 2021 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2020 24 January 2021 Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination 2020-21 February 2021 IBPS SO Interview Admit Card Date 2020-21 February 2021 IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2020-21 April 2021

Also Read: GATE 2021 Registration: Application correction Window reopens, know how to make changes @ gate.iitb.ac.in

Also Read: SSC CHSL Exam 2018: Exam centre change window activated, here’s how to change exam centre @ ssc.nic.in

The selection will be done on the basis of the candidates Preliminary and Main Examination followed by Interview round. The IBPS SO Exam will be online based on multiple-choice questions pattern broadly on English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness.