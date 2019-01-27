IBPS SO admit card 2019: The main exam of The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducted at various centres in 52 cities. The candidates are being recruited for the post of IT officer, Agriculture field officer, Law officer, HR officer, Marketing officer, among various other recruitment posts. The last date to download admit cards for specialist officer is January 27, 2019.

IBPS SO admit card 2019: Recently on January 12, 2019,, The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had released its Specialist officer main exam admit card on its official website at IBPS.in.As today is the last day to download admit cards it is suggested that the applicants hurry up and download or print their admit cards for future references. The candidates can print their admit cards from the official website of The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) specialist officer Steps to download Admit card:

Step 1: Check and login to the official website of The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) @ IBPS.in

Step 2: Click on the link stating Click here to download admit card for the specialist officer, main exam letter

Step 3: A new tab will appear on your screen

Step 4: Enter your registration and roll number

Step 5: To follow through, full in the captcha code

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Click on download IBPS Specialist Officer Main Exam Call later

Step 8: Take printout for future references

