IBPS SO Main Exam 2019 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of Specialist Officers (SO) Main Exam 2018 through its official website – ibps.in. All those who had appeared in the recruitment examination for the SO posts are advised to check their respective scores by logging into the official website. Also, IBPS had conducted the Preliminary examination for the said post on December 28 last year. Only those who qualified the prelims were allowed to sit for the Main examination.

Moreover, the IBPS Main Exam was conducted on January 27, 2019, for those who qualified the prelims. Candidates must note that only the best candidates will be shortlisted for the post on basis of their performances in both the recruitment examination held by the recruiting authority. Meanwhile, IBPS conducts the examination on behalf of various Public Sector Banks including SBI and others.

How to download the IBPS SO Main Exam 2019 Result?

Log into the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) as mentioned above

Now, search for the link that reads, “ IBPS SO Main Exam 2019 Result Download ” and click on it

” and click on it On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS): https://ibps.in/

