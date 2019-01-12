IBPS SO Mains Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has the Admit Card or Hall Tickets for the upcoming IBPS Specialist Officer Main Exam 2019 through its official website - ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the admit given below.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to conduct the IBPS Main exam soon and the admit card/ hall tickets for the upcoming examination has been issued and published by the Institute on its official website. All those who have qualified in the Prelims and are appearing in the Main examination can log into the website of IBPS – ibps.in.

Candidates can also check the Clerk, Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims Exam 2018 scorecards which have been released by the authority on the website. The IBPS SO Prelims and Main examination is being conducted for filling up 7275 vacancies at various departments under the organisation. The Specialist Officer (SO) exam was conducted for the recruitment on December 29 and December 30, last year.

How to download the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card?

Log into the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “Download SO Main Admit Card” and click on the link on the homepage

Candidates will now have to login to the user portal with the login credentials

Enter the details and submit

Click on the link to download the admit card

The IBPS SO Main Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for future use

Candidates must note that the link for downloading the admit cards will be active from January 12, 2019 till January 27, 2019 on the official website.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspl8nov18/clomea_jan19/login.php?appid=f75b95a392eda8723bb96fbbbfeb15cb

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More