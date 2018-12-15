IBPS SO prelims 2018-19: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit card on the official website. The interested candidates can visit the website to download the hall tickets. Before the examination, the candidate should prepare some section of the subjects. We have compiled the important subjects that are necessary for the candidates to qualify.

IBPS SO prelims 2018-19: The admit card of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has been released on the official website ibps.in. The interested candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website. The examination is scheduled to take place for specialist officer cadre posts on December 29 and 30. However, the result of the preliminary exam is expected to release in January, and, the qualified candidates will be able to download the hall tickets for the main online exam soon. IBPS SO main is expected to be held on January 27, 2019.

There are a few changes in the IBPS SO 2018-19 Exam. These are stated below:

• The exam will be conducted in three phases: Preliminary, Mains and Interview Process.

• IBPS has introduced separate sectional timing for each section in prelims exam.

The IBPS SO preliminary examination has a total duration of 120 minutes and 40 minutes for each sections.

• A candidate must appear for the Prelims first and the selected candidates will be eligible for the Mains Exam.

• The important note here is that the score of Preliminary Exam will not be taken into consideration for final allotment. The selection will be based on the basis of the Mains exam and interview process.

• The mains examination will contain questions only from the Professional Knowledge Subjects.

Syllabus in detail

The candidates are required to prepare the following sections for the examination.

English Language: Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Active/ Passive voice Comprehensions, Seen and unseen passages.

Current affairs and General Awareness: Indian Banking systems and its history, Monetary policies, news related to RBI, SBI, and other banks, an overview of Indian Financial System, Government Schemes on capital & money market.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More