IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released a notification for the vacant posts of Section Officers lately on its official website and the online registration process for the recruitment of candidates to the above-mentioned post is now open at ibps.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can log into the website of IBPS and register themselves before the closure of the application process. According to reports, the last date for submission of the application is November 26, 2018.
How to check the official IBPS SO Recruitment 2019 Notification before applying online?
- Log into the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS -ibps.in
- Now, search for the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer on the homepage
- Click on the same
- Candidates will be taken to a PDF
- Download the same and go through it
How to register for IBPS SO Recruitment 2019?
- Visit the official website mentioned above i.e. ibps.in
- Search for the registration link on the homepage and click on it
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Now, enter all the necessary details and submit
- Your registration process is now complete
- Login to the user portal with the details received after registration
- Click on Apply Online option
- Proceed as prescribed
- Fill in the details and make application fee payment online
- Submit the application and take a print out of the same for reference
Click on this link to go directly to the official website of IBPS and check the IBPS SO notification 2019: https://www.ibps.in/
Leave a Reply