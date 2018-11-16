IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: The online registration process for the recruitment of candidates to the posts of Section Officer is now open at ibps.in. Candidates can log into the website of IBPS and register themselves before the closure of the application process.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released a notification for the vacant posts of Section Officers lately on its official website and the online registration process for the recruitment of candidates to the above-mentioned post is now open at ibps.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can log into the website of IBPS and register themselves before the closure of the application process. According to reports, the last date for submission of the application is November 26, 2018.

How to check the official IBPS SO Recruitment 2019 Notification before applying online?

Log into the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS -ibps.in

Now, search for the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer on the homepage

Click on the same

Candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the same and go through it

How to register for IBPS SO Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website mentioned above i.e. ibps.in

Search for the registration link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, enter all the necessary details and submit

Your registration process is now complete

Login to the user portal with the details received after registration

Click on Apply Online option

Proceed as prescribed

Fill in the details and make application fee payment online

Submit the application and take a print out of the same for reference

Click on this link to go directly to the official website of IBPS and check the IBPS SO notification 2019: https://www.ibps.in/

