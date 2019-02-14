IBPS SO Recruitment: The scorecards or personalised marks for the specialist officer (CRPL SPL-VIII) have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website ibps.in. The interested candidates are requested to check the scorecard from the official website. The scorecard will be available only till February 24, 2019, as per the official notification. The recruitment examination was conducted on December 2018.
Selection procedure
The candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview round and also for final merit list.
Meanwhile, the IBPS SO Main result was decalred. It was announced, earlier in this week, by the IBPS on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who had appreared for the examination can check their scorecards on the official website.
IBPS SO Main scorecard: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: Click on link ‘CRP Specialist Officer VIII exam scorecard’ mentioned on the homepage.
Step 3: You will eb redirercted to a new login page
Step 4: Click on the link ‘CRP Specialist Officer VIII’ on the new page.
Step 5: A new page will be displayed
Step 6: Use the registration number on the login page
Step 7: Scorecard will appear
Download the scorecard for future use.
The selected canadidtes will appear for the interview round. Total marks will be alloted for Interview are 100.
Minimum qualifying marks in the interview should not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates). The candidates are requested to prepare throughly for the online exmaition to appear for the inerview, as the weightage, of the online main exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively.
