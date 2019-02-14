IBPS SO Recruitment 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards or personalised marks for the specialist officer (CRPL SPL-VIII) on the official website ibps.in. The IBPS SO Main results will be remained available till February 24, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS SO December examination are requested to download the scorecard.

IBPS SO Recruitment: Main scorecard released @ ibps.in, check out the steps to download

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview round and also for final merit list.

Meanwhile, the IBPS SO Main result was decalred. It was announced, earlier in this week, by the IBPS on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who had appreared for the examination can check their scorecards on the official website.

IBPS SO Main scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on link ‘CRP Specialist Officer VIII exam scorecard’ mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: You will eb redirercted to a new login page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘CRP Specialist Officer VIII’ on the new page.

Step 5: A new page will be displayed

Step 6: Use the registration number on the login page

Step 7: Scorecard will appear

Download the scorecard for future use.

The selected canadidtes will appear for the interview round. Total marks will be alloted for Interview are 100.

Minimum qualifying marks in the interview should not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates). The candidates are requested to prepare throughly for the online exmaition to appear for the inerview, as the weightage, of the online main exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively.

