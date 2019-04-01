IBPS SO VII Result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the provisional result of IBPS SO VII 2017 exam on the official website - ibps.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the same given here. The link to check the result will be available till April 30, 2019.

IBPS SO VII Result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional result of IBPS SO VII Exam 2017 on its official website – ibps.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination and were eagerly waiting for their results may visit the official website and check the IBPS SO VII Result 2017 by following the instructions given below. IBPS has shortlisted the candidates based on their performances to fill the vacancies in the Participating Organizations in the examination this year.

The result of IBPS SO VII Exam 2017 will be available for download through the official website till April 30, 2019. Candidates who have been selected must note that the offer letter for the positions will be allotted in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for details regarding the recruitment process and allotment of the posts at ibps.in. Candidates who have not been shortlisted for provisional allotment will not be considered for any further process under CRP SPL-VII recruitment 2018-19.

How to check the provisional IBPS SO VII Result 2017?

Visit the official website of IBPS as mentioned above

Now, click on the link that reads, “IBPS SO VII Provisional Result 2017” on the homepage

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the necessary information and click on the submit button

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

The result will be displayed on it

Now, download and take a print out of the result sheet for future reference

Here’s the direct link for downloading the IBPS SO VII Result 2017: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpspl7nov17/respaspl7a_mar19/login.php?appid=29ed4d67cbddc277ee0c8a2e81b0a7b7

