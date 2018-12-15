IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the Hall Tickets of Specialist Officer's recruitment examination through its official website. Candidates can log into ibps.in and download the same with the help of the instructions given below.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Admit Cards for the upcoming Specialist Officer’s examination. The IBPS SO Prelims Examination 2018 is going to be conducted for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Specialist Officers on December 29th and 30th this year. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their respective admit card or hall tickets by logging into the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.

The IBPS Specialist Officer Prelims 2018 Admit Card download option will be available till the last day of the examination i.e. December 30, 2018. Moreover, it has to be noted by the appearing candidates that the IBPS SO Prelims Hall Tickets 2018 is mandatory for appearing in the examination as failure to produce the same might get a candidate barred from sitting for the examination.

Candidates cand follow the instructions given below to download the IBPS SO Admit Cards/Hall Tickets 2018:

Log in to the official website as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to download Online Prelim Exam call Letter for CRP Specialist Officer”

Candidates will be taken to the next window

Here, fill in the registration details to login

After logging in, click on the admit card download option by entering the necessary details in the space provided

Download the Hall Ticket and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to go to the official website of IBPS and download the Admit Card for SO Examination: https://ibps.in/

