IBSAT Results 2018: The results for the ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test (IBSAT 2018) have been declared by the India Business School (IBS). The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at ibsindia.org.

IBSAT Results 2018: The results for the ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test (IBSAT 2018) have been declared by the India Business School (IBS). The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at ibsindia.org. The IBSAT 2019 exam was held on 22nd and 23rd of December 2018. IBSAT is an online aptitude test by qualifying which you can get admission in MBA and PGDM programmes at the ICFAI Business school.

The Group Discussion and Personal Interview for IBSAT 2018 will be held in February 2019 at IBS Hyderabad. Candidates will be finally selected on the basis of their past academic record and performance in Group Discussion and Personal Interview. IBSAT aims to test applicant’s ability in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension.

Selection Process:

MBA/ PGPM Program: February 20-26, 2019 at IBS Hyderabad

PhD Program: March 17-20, 2019 at IBS Hyderabad

Know how to check IBSAT Results 2018:

Log on to the official website at www.ibsindia.org On the homepage, IBSAT 2018 Results tab Now you will be directed to a new page Log in using your Application no and password On submitting the same, the results will be displayed on your screen Download and take print out of the same for future reference

