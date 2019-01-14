ICAI CA 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be releasing the result of Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam 2018 on its official website soon. Candidates can keep an eye on the website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants or ICAI to download the result with the help of the instructions given here.

ICAI CA 2018 result: The Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) last year and the result of the same is likely to be announced by the Institute between January 19 and January 23, 2019, according to reports in a leading daily. The results are expected to be released through the official website and candidates will be able to check the result by visiting the official website after 6 pm on Wednesday.

The result will be published on the portal – https://www.icai.org/. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the portal so that they don’t miss out any important information regarding the same. The candidates can follow the instructions given here to download the result from the official website of ICAI.

How to check the result online?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Click Under the latest updates, click on the ICAI CA Exam 2018 Result

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your registration or roll number and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Candidates can click on this link to go to the official website of ICAI and check the result directly: https://www.icai.org/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More