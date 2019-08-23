ICAI CA 2019 Results out: The results for the Chartered Accountancy Intermediate Examination 2019 has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountancy.

ICAI CA 2019 Results out: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is going to announce the results for the Chartered Accountancy Intermediate exam for both old and new course on Friday, August 23, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can access and check their result by visiting the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountancy in India (ICAI), icaiexam.icaiorg, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The All India merit list (up to 50 ranks) in the case of intermediate examination old course and a new course will be released on the same date as of the results on the websites. A total number of 1,22,788 students will be admitted in the old course and around 72,727 students will be enrolled in the new course. The exams for the same were conducted in the month of May and June 2019 in around 478 exam centres.

How to check the ICAI 2019 results via SMS:

All the candidates need to register their mobile numbers in order to check the result via SMS or email. All the candidates are urged to pre-register themselves at the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountancy in India (ICAI).

For intermediate examination of the old course, type CAIPCOLD (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 58888.

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy in India (ICAI) CA is the second stage of becoming a CA. It takes place after IPCC but before CA finals. ICAI has recently declared the CA final result 2019 in which Ajay Agarwal from Rajasthan topped the examination by scoring 650 marks.

