ICAI CA 2019: The revised exam dates for the ICAI CA postponed exams have been announced. Candidates can check the new exam dates by following the steps given in this article.

ICAI CA 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the new exam dates for the ICAI CA 2019 postponed exam papers on its official website. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted by the authority on November 9 and November 11, which got postponed due to the Ayodhya case verdict. All the candidates who were supposed to appear for the ICAI CA exam on the aforementioned dates are advised to check the new examination dates from the official website of ICAI.

How to check the ICAI CA 2019 revised exam dates?

Candidates need to visit the official website of ICAI

On the homepage of the ICAI website, Click on the link for the exam date announcement

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a notification

Now, go through the notice and check the dates of exam papers you are going to appear in

Download the notification for reference if necessary

According to reports, the official notification also said that the other examination perpers will be held as per the earlier schedule. There will be no changers for the other papers. Candidates must note that the admit card issued for the examination scheduled earlier will be valid for the postponed examination.

Here’s the direct link to visit the official website of ICAI and check all the latest notifications: https://www.icai.org/indexbkp.html

Moreover, ICAI CA 2019 examination that was initially scheduled to take place in Lucknow’s Christian Degree College will now be held at Sri Jai Narain PG College on November 15 and November 16, 2019. For more information on the ICAI CA 2019 exam candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website. The direct link to download the ICAI CA 2019 exam notification is given in this article.

