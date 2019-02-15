ICAI releases examination timetable for CA exam has been released on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to reports, the examination will be held in May 2019. Candidates can download the schedule for reference from - https://www.icai.org/.

ICAI May 2019 CA exam schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has published the examination schedule for the upcoming Chartered Accountant (CA) exams 2019 to be conducted during May this year through its official website. According to reports in a leading daily, the online application process is going to start from February 20, 2019, and the last date for submission of the applications have been scheduled for March 12, 2019.

The examination will be held at 193 cities in the country and 5 cities outside India. The centres of the examination abroad are the following are Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat. Candidates who are going to apply for the examination are advised to check all the details regarding the upcoming CA exam on the official website by clicking on the direct link given below.

How to download the CA exam 2019 schedule?

1. Log in to the official website of ICAI as mentioned above

2. Candidates must search for the link that reads, “ICAI May 2019 CA exam schedule” and click on it

3. On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a pdf page

4. Download the page and go through the details on the page

5. Take a print out of the pdf for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website and download the examination schedule: https://www.icai.org/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More