ICAI CA exam: Chartered Accountant (CA) examination 2020 has been further postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the ICAI. Know revised dates here.

Chartered Accountant (CA) examination 2020 has been further postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the ICAI. The exam was scheduled by the ICAI to be held from November 1, 2020, to November 18, 2020. In the view of Bihar Assembly polls 2020, ICAI had earlier revised the schedule as well.

As per the new notification, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Charted Accountant (ICAI CA) examination will now be conducted from November 21, 2020, to December 14, 2020. The ICAI CA examinations will commence at 2 pm and will be held in a single shift. In the view of Bihar Assembly polls 2020, ICAI had earlier said that the Charted Accountants (CA) exam that was set to be held on November 2, 3, 6, and 7 would be conducted in Bihar on November 19, 21, 23, and 25, 2020.

Check revised ICAI CA 2020 schedule here:

CA Foundation Exam Date: December 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group I) Under Old Scheme: November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group II) Under Old Scheme: December 1, 3, and 5, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group I) Under New Scheme: November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group II) Under New Scheme: December 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2020

CA Final Exam Date Under Old Scheme: Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

CA Final Course Exam Date Under New Scheme:

Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

