ICAI had cancelled CA examinations in May-July 2020 due to COVID-19 risk. The examinations for CA courses of July cycle will now be held along with the November cycle.

The ICAI exam, also known as CA exams, is conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for aspirants of Chartered Accountancy profession in India. The exam is conducted at different levels as per the CA courses. For being certified as a Chartered Accountant, candidates have to qualify in all the levels of ICAI examinations.

The CA courses at ICAI are as under:

CA Foundation course examination (4 papers)

CA Intermediate examination (8 papers based on New Syllabus and 8 paper based on Old Syllabus)

CA Final examination (8 papers based on New Syllabus and 8 paper based on Old Syllabus)

ICAI Exam 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates seeking admission to CA courses need to fulfill the eligibility criteria as under:

Course Eligibility Criteria CA Foundation Course Candidates who have passed Class 12th or equivalent examination from Central or State Board of Education before the examination. In addition, candidates who have – Registered with Board of Studies on or before 30 June of the examination year. OR,

Changed to CA Foundation Course with Board of Studies of ICAI on or before 7 September of the examination year. CA Intermediate Course Candidates have passed Foundation examination or equivalent examination Candidates who have registered for previous Intermediate Examination as per syllabus under paragraph 2 or 2A of Schedule B or Professional Education (Course-II) or Professional Competence Course and converted into Intermediate (IPC) Course/ Accounting Technician Course (ATC) or,

Candidates who have completed graduation or post-graduation in any stream from a recognized institute of India CA Final Course The candidate who have passed the Intermediate examination or Professional Education Examination – II./PCC/IPCC, are eligible to apply for the Final exam. They must also have completed 3 years or 3½ years or must be due to complete, as the case may be, of article training as on the date of filling the form.

For PE-II stream student and PE-II stream students converted to IPCC – Also, they must be serving the last twelve months of articled training including excess leave, if any, and due to complete 3 years on or before 31st October of the examination year.

For PCC stream students- The candidate must be serving the last six months of articled training including excess leave if any, and due to complete 3½ years on or before 30th April of the examination year.

For Intermediate IPCC students – The candidate must be serving the last six months of training including excess leave if any, and due to complete 3 years on or before 30 April of the examination year.

For students converted from PE-II to PCC as well as for students converted from PE-II to PCC and then to IPCC – The candidate must be serving the last twelve months of training including excess leave if any, and due to complete 3½ years articles on or before 31st October of the examination year. Candidates who have taken termination are advised to re-register for the balance period of training.

ICAI Exam 2020 Pattern

The exam is conducted in offline mode through pen and paper-based test mode. The detailed exam pattern of CA exams has been given below.