The ICAI exam, also known as CA exams, is conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for aspirants of Chartered Accountancy profession in India. The exam is conducted at different levels as per the CA courses. For being certified as a Chartered Accountant, candidates have to qualify in all the levels of ICAI examinations.
The CA courses at ICAI are as under:
- CA Foundation course examination (4 papers)
- CA Intermediate examination (8 papers based on New Syllabus and 8 paper based on Old Syllabus)
- CA Final examination (8 papers based on New Syllabus and 8 paper based on Old Syllabus)
Applications are invited from eligible members of the Institute and other professionals including academicians of reputed educational institutions, tax and legal practitioners etc., having a flair for academic activities including valuation of answer books and willing to undertake confidential assignments as a dedicated examiner.
ICAI Exam 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates seeking admission to CA courses need to fulfill the eligibility criteria as under:
|Course
|Eligibility Criteria
|CA Foundation Course
|Candidates who have passed Class 12th or equivalent examination from Central or State Board of Education before the examination.
In addition, candidates who have –
|CA Intermediate Course
|Candidates have passed Foundation examination or equivalent examination
|CA Final Course
|The candidate who have passed the Intermediate examination or Professional Education Examination – II./PCC/IPCC, are eligible to apply for the Final exam.
Candidates who have taken termination are advised to re-register for the balance period of training.
ALSO READ : UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card 2019-20 Released, know how to download @uppsc.up.nic.in
ICAI Exam 2020 Pattern
The exam is conducted in offline mode through pen and paper-based test mode. The detailed exam pattern of CA exams has been given below.
|Exam Mode
|Pen and paper-based
|Type of question
|Objective cum subjective
|Exam Duration
|3 hours per paper
|Medium of Exam
|English/ Hindi
|Number of Papers
|Eight
|Number of Marks
|100 per paper
|Negative Marking
|None
ALSO READ : SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Know registration, vacancy details and how to apply