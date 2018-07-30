ICAI CA Intermediate result 2018: The results of ICAR CA Intermediate 2018 has been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website. Candidates can check the website www.icai.org and follow the instructions given below to download the CA Intermediate result.

According to reports, ICAI has published the results on the official website on July 29, 2018. The results have been declared as per schedule and candidates can now check their published result at icai.org or caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates need to log in to the website to download the CA Intermediate 2018 results. The results can also be availed via SMS and on candidates’ registered e-mail ids.

Candidates can check the CA Intermediate result 2018, by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – www.icai.org Candidates have to log in to the result gateway using their registration number or PIN number and entering their respective roll numbers Now, search for the “CA Intermediate result 2018” link and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a PDF page Check your result and download it and take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, https://www.icai.org./

