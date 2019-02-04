ICAI CA Intermediate result 2018: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release its Intermediate result on February 8, 2019. The result will be declared at 6:00 pm at the official website of the institute. The results for ICAI CA will be available on the official website the candidates can register themselves on the official website for receiving the results via email or SMS.

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2018: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently released its official notification stating that the results for ICAI CA Intermediate result 2018 for November examination will be released on February 8, 2019, on the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). As per the official statement issued by the institute, the result will be declared at or after 6:00 pm at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org.

The portal for registration for CA inter result 2018 on email would start from today on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). In order to register yourself for email notifications log in to your account and click on the link stating register for the result on email. The result will be delivered to the registered email address. Applicants can also check their results through SMS. To get result via SMS candidates have to send an SMS to 58888.

A few weeks back the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had released its results for CA foundation and CA final on January 23, 2019. The intermediate exam results for November 2018 will be announced this Friday. It is advised that the students keep a check on the official website for further details. Along with the result, ICAI CA will also release the All India merit list ( up to 50th Rank).

