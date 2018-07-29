ICAI CA Intermediate result 2018: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is going to declare the results of CA Intermediate exam 2018 on its official website by today evening. Candidates need to log into www.icai.org and follow the instructions given below to download the CA Intermediate result.

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2018: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI is all set to release the CA Intermediate result today, as per reports. According to a notification released by the ICAI, the results w3ill be declared by 6:00PM on July 29, 2018.

The CA Intermediate 2018 results will be published on the official website of ICAI and those candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check their result by logging into website www.icai.org. Apart from the website, candidates will be able to avail their CA Intermediate result via SMS facility too. In addition, candidates will receive the results on their registered e-mail ids.

Candidates can check the CA Intermediate result 2018, by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – www.icai.org Candidates have to log in to the result portal using their registration number or PIN number along with roll number Now, search for the “CA Intermediate result 2018” link and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page Now, enter the requisite details such as your registration number and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, https://www.icai.org./

