ICAI CA IPC result declared at icai.nic.in: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy (CA) intermediate examinations (new course) which declared the results on Friday, August 23, 2019. Of which, the toppers’ list is out. A Mumbai boy Anil Shah has secured the second position which was followed by Panipat girl Anjali Goyal.

Around17.11 percent of students had qualified the ICAI CA New examinations with 17.69 per cent in Group 1 and 31.70 per cent in Group 2. In the old examinations, Kolkata boy Abhinav Prakash Mishra and Shripal Prakash Doshi from Mumbai had secured the first position in the examination which was followed by Jyoti Agrawal from Rourkela.

Darshan S from Chennai and G. Raghavendra Prasath from New Delhi came third. A total of 1.90 per cent candidates have passed the IPC Intermediate examinations, 14.65 per cent in Group-I and 21.80 per cent in Group-II.

All India Merit list up to 50 ranks in the case of intermediate examination Old course and new course is available at the websites. Candidates can know the results through the official website such as icaiexam.icaiorg, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Those who had cleared the examination will move forward in the ICAI CA final course.

For candidate sneed to register their mobile numbers in order to check the result via SMS or email. They need to send SMS at 58888. To check on the sport result via SMS, one can follow these steps –

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course), type CAIPCOLD (space) roll number, for Intermediate Examination (New Course) type CAIPCNEW (space) roll number and send it to 58888.

