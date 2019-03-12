ICAI CA May 2019 admissions: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India has rescheduled the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination. As per the ICAI officials, the examination which was previously scheduled to start from May 2, 2019, will begin from May 27, 2019 to June June 12, 2019. This decision has been taken due to the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections. For further details, visit the official website www.icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA May 2019 admissions: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination which was previously scheduled to begin from May 2, 2019 and end on 17th May 2019. Now, it will commence from May 27, 2019 and end on June 12, 2019, because of the upcoming General Loksabha Election, 2019, as per the ICAI officials.

The interested candidates keen to apply for the CA May 2019 exam are requested to visit the official website of the Institute icaiexam.icai.org to complete the application process. The ICAI Exam 2019 will be held at 139 examination centres in India and five centres have also been assigned in foreign countries.

Dates of Examinations:

• June, 4th, 7th, 9th and 11 2019 – Foundation Course Examination under the new scheme

• Group-I – May 28th,30th and June 1st and 3rd 2019

and

Group-II – June 6th, 8th, 10th 12th 2019- Intermediate Course Examination under the new scheme

• Group-I – May 28th, 30th 2019 and June 1st and 3rd June 2019

and

Group-II – June 6th, 8th and 10th June 2019-Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination, under

old scheme

• Group-I – May 27th, 29th 31st and June 2nd 2019

and

Group-II – June 4th, 7th, 9th 11th 2019- Final Course Examination Under old schemes

• Group-I – May 27th, 29th 31st and June 2nd 2019

and

Group-II – June 4th, 7th, 9th 11th 2019- Final examination under the new scheme

