ICAI CA May exams 2019 admit card released @ icaiexam.icai.org: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New May 2019 examination. The candidates who have applied for the examinations can visit the official website @ icaiexam.icai.org to download their hall tickets. The applicants can also download their hall tickets from the official website @ icai.org and @ icai.nic.in. It must be noted that no physical admit card would be sent to the candidates and they would require to download and print their admit cards from the website.

In order to download the ICAI CA admit card 2019, follow the steps:

Visit https://icaiexam.icai.org

Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password

Click on the link in front of Admit Card

For more details, the candidates can also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of icaiexam.icai.org.

For any further clarifications, write to/contact:

Foundation candidates: Foundation_examhelpline@icai.in

Final candidates: Final_examhelpline@icai.in

Intermediate(IPC) candidates : Intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in

The candidates can also dial the following telephone numbers for any help: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835

0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

