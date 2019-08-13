ICAI CA May-June Results 2019: The CA Final Result May 2019 and CA Foundation results 2019 expected to be released anytime by today or tomorrow on the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), icai.org,

ICAI CA May-June Results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon declare the CA Final Result May 2019 and CA Foundation results 2019. It is been expected that the CA Final and CA Foundation results can be released anytime by today or tomorrow.

CA aspirants can check the results by visiting the official website of the ICAI, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in. Candidates can also check their result through SMS. CA Final, CA Foundation examination was held in the month of May/June 2019.

Steps to check result ICAI CA May-June Results online

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘CA Final, CA Foundation Results’ link available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, ( roll number, date of birth and other required details)

Step 4: Submit the details you have entered.

Step 5: ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation results 2019 will be displayed screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Applicants can also check CA Final, CA Foundation examination result through SMS

For CA Final Examination Old Course, type CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX, (XXXXXX defines the Common Proficiency Test six-digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), after that send the message to 58888 for all mobile services.

Example: CAFNLOLD 000128

For CA Final Examination New Course, type CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (XXXXXX defines the six-digit Common Proficiency Test Final examination roll number of the candidate), after that send the message to 58888 for all mobile services.

Example: CAFNLNEW 000128

For Foundation Examination Course, type CAFND (Space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX defines the six-digit Common Proficiency Test Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), and send the message to 58888 for all mobile services.

Example: CAFND000171

Applicants can also check CA Final, CA Foundation examination result via Email

Candidates can also get their result via email can register their ids at icai.nic.in. The window to do the same has been open since August 10.

