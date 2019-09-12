ICAI CA November Exam: Today that is September 12, 2019, is the last date apply for CA Foundation November 2019 examination. Interested candidates can visit the direct link given below to apply or can visit icaiexam.icai.org to apply.

ICAI CA November Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India(ICAI) has issued the official notification for the CA Foundation November 2019 examination. Today that is September 12, 2019, is the last date apply for the same. Candidates must know that September 12 is the extended date for the application process previously the last date was September 7, 2019. To apply candidates can visit the official website of ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org.

It is to be considered that today is the last date of submitting the application without late fine, with late fine candidates can submit the form till September 15, 2019. For the candidates who live in Jammu can fill the submit the form till September 15 without any late fee. The process of online application form started on August 16, 2019.

Every year CA foundation exam is conducted twice, in the month of May and November.

ICAI CA November Exam: Eligibility criteria

Candidate must have registered for the Foundation Course with Board of Studies before the cut-off date or must have converted to foundation Course with Board of Studies of ICAI.

The candidate should have passed 10+2 exam from a recognized Board.

ICAI CA November Exam: Registration fees

Candidates have to deposit Rs 1500 as the fees of the application form before submission of the form. Payment of the fees could be done only through the online mode. If the candidates wish to make any changes in the application form than firstly it would be free but if the second attempt for the change is done than the candidate has to deposit amount Rs 1000 to proceed further.

