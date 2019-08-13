ICAI CA Result 2019: The results of CA Final Exam and CA Foundation has been released on the official website. Candidates can check the same on icaiexam.icai.org by following the steps to download the result given in this article.

ICAI CA Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA 2019 Exam results or CA Final results or CA Foundation results on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results and the merit list on the official website with the help of the instructions given below.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number and roll number to access their respective results from the official website of the authority. Candidates must note that results for both old and new courses have been published on the official website and is now available for download.

How to check the ICAI CA Result 2019 online?

Candidates need to log into the official website of ICAI

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ICAI CA Result 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the registration number, roll number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The result of CA Exam 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Moreover, candidates can also get their results via SMS, for which they need to type:

For the result of CA Final Examination 2019 (Old course): CAFNLOLD Roll Number and send it to 58888

For the result of CA Final Examination 2019 (New course): CAFNLNEW Roll Number and send it to 58888

For the result of Foundation Examination 2019 (New course): CAFND Roll Number and send it to 58888 for all mobile services in India.

According to reports, the ICAI had conducted the CA foundation examination in the month of May/June 2019.

