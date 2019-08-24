ICAI CA result 2019: CA inter exam result 2019 has been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates can now check and download the result @icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA result 2019: CA result for intermediate old, new courses declared @icaiexam.icai.org, Check steps and get a direct link here

ICAI CA result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA inter exam result 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the CA inter exam can now check the result on the official website of The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India or click on the link icaiexam.icai.org to visit directly.

However, to access the result candidates must enter the registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her, roll number and the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) result will only be available on the official website of and no other source. Candidates will also get the result on their registered e-mail IDs.

Also Read: UPPSC Result 2019: Assistant conservator result announced @upsssc.gov.in, check steps and details

Follow the steps to check the CA inter exam result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link icaiexam.icai.org Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result tab in blue colour Step 3: A new web page will appear Step 4: Click on the generated link Step 5: To access the result candidates need to fill the credentials like Roll number, Pin or Registration number Step 6: Click on check result Tab Step 7: The result will appear in the PDF format Step 8: Candidates need to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use

Apart from CA result, candidates can also apply for verification of answer books – Intermediate(IPC), Intermediate(IPC)-Units, Intermediate & Intermediate-Units May 2019. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was formed under the Chartered Accountants act 1949. Its is the second-largest Accounting & Finance body in the world which manages Chartered Accountancy profession.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App