ICAI CA Result 2019: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of ICAI CA 2019 Exam and CA Foundation examination on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org. The examination was held in the month of May and June. All thsoe who were eagerly waiting for the results can check the results as well as the merit list of the shortlisted candidates on the official website. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the result via SMS given in this article.
How to get the ICAI CA Result 2019 via SMS?
Candidates can get their results via SMS. For doing the same candidates need to send an SMS in the formats given below to the number 58888 (valid for all mobile services in the country).
1. For CA Final Examination 2019 result (Old course): CAFNLOLD
2. For CA Final Examination 2019 result (New course): CAFNLNEW
3. For Foundation Examination 2019 result (New course): CAFND
Meanwhile, the merit list of the candidates has also been published by the authority on the official website. Candidates need to check the same by following the steps given below. They need to log into the official website and enter their registration number and roll number to access the ICAI CA results 2019 and download the merit list.
How to access the merit list on the official website of ICAI?
Visit the official website of ICAI – icaiexam.icai.org
Search for the merit list link of, “ICAI CA Result 2019” on the homepage and click on it
Candidates will be directed to a new page
Now, enter the registration number or roll number and date of birth to access the merit list
On clicking on the submit button, the result of CA Exam 2019 will appear on your computer screen