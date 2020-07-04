The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or ICAI, has cancelled its Chartered Accountants (CA) Examinations 2020. The competent authority has decided that the May 2020 attempt will be merged with the November 2020 examinations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which is the professional body assigned to regulate the Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations in the country, has decided to annul May 2020 exams, thus merging the May 2020 attempt with the November 2020 examinations. The Institute had earlier said that the CA aspirants registering for the May exams will be able to avail due carryover of all privileges already available to students including paid fees and exemptions. The CA May examinations were delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak and was later planned to be conducted in July and August.

This announcement by ICAI comes just as the Institute informed the Supreme Court that it would evaluate the possibility of holding CA exams between July 29 and August 16, due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Students who made an application for May 2020 examinations will have an option to change the groups of their appearance and centre of examinations at the time of making a fresh application for November 2020 Examinations, the ICAI said.

The court heard this request, which was against the option to ‘opt-out of the exams’, as offered by the ICAI to students via video conferencing. The petition said that it causes unjust discrimination between CA candidates in the May cycle of exams. Having heard the plea, the court ruled that the ICAI must be flexible during the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement issued by the institute said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI vide its Guidelines dated 29th June 2020 has extended the closure of all schools and academic institutions and academic congregations till July 31, 2020. Select State governments have put extended prohibitions in their respective states. Post the said notification dated 29th June 2020, many schools/academic institutions have expressed their inability to provide their premises to conduct the examinations.

