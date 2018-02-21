The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will hopefully release the results for inter and final exam 2017. The results will be uploaded by today (Wednesday) on the official website of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. The candidates, who has appeared for the ICAI foundation, intermediate and final certified management accounting (CMA) can find their results by simply following the step given below or log on to @ examicmai.org and @ examicmai.in.

The exam for certified management accounting (CMA) was conducted in December last year (2017), organised by the Institute of Cost Accounting of India, which was formerly known as the Institute of Cost and Works Accountant (ICWAI). The candidates, who have appeared for the ICAI foundation, intermediate and final certified management accounting (CMA) can find their results by simply following the step given below:

Follow these simple steps to check and download their result for The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) certified management accounting (CMA) exam:

Step 1: Log on to the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) websites @examicmai.org and examicmai.in

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: click on the link the foundation, intermediate, final results of December CMA exams

Step 4: you will be auto-redirect to a new webpage

Step 5: Mention the details as asked

Step 6: The Result will tab will appear on your window

Step 7: press the Download icon and take out the hard copy of your scorecard

