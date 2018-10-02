ICAI CPT 2018: The registration process for the upcoming Common Proficiency Test to be conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to commence on October 4. Candidates are advised to register themselves for the exam on or before October 25, 2018.

ICAI CPT 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to commence the online registration process for Common Proficiency Test (CPT) from Thursday, October 4, 2018. Interested candidates can log into the official website of ICAI and check the official notification regarding the details of the examination to be conducted by the authority.

Moreover, as per reports, the last date for submission of applications or registering for the examination has been scheduled for October 25, 2018. However, those who fail to submit their applications on or before the scheduled date will have to pay an additional amount of application fee or late submission fee of Rs. 600 which will be accepted till November 1, 2018. The CPT examination will be held on December 16, 2018, in two different sessions.

According to reports, the ICAI CPT 2018 examination will be held at 196 centres nationwide. The examination will also be conducted overseas such as in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat.

How to register for ICAI CPT 2018?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – icai.org

Search for the Registration link on the homepage of the authority

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, fill in all the necessary details and make application fee payment online

Submit the application form finally and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of ICAI directly, click on this link: https://www.icai.org/

