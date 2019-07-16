ICAI CPT 2019 results likely to release on July 18. Candidates who have participated in the examination will have to check the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

The Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was conducted around 250 centres across the world as a total number of 21,930 candidates registered for the exam. Candidates who have participated in the examination can access their result through e-mail. They will have to register their email ID and send a request to the official website.

Other than the online mode, candidates can also check their result via SMS. Candidates will have to type CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), eg. CACPT 000185

An all India merit list will also be released for the final examination and foundation examination issued up to the maximum of 50th rank.

Last year, the syllabus for ICAI was included in contemporary topics like Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the course. Candidates who will qualify the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam will be eligible to appear for Intermediate course (IPC).

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), established on July 1, 1949, is the professional accounting body of India. It was established as a statutory body under the Chartered Accounts Act, 1949.

Websites to check ICAI CPT results 2019:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

