ICAI exam 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has invited applications for the advanced integrated course on information technology and soft skills (advanced ICITSS) on its official website. Interested as well as eligible candidates can apply for the same at icai.org.They should also note that the exam for the same will be an online one, which is a computer-based test. The test will be held on May 17, 2019, i.e. Friday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The application process will begin today i.e. May 2, 2019, and close by May 7, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted across 69 cities in India and Dubai. Interested candidates are required to apply at the earliest through the official website and pay the exam fee as well.

The online registration is open for only those candidates who have completed the course. Hence, no candidates shall be admitted to the test unless he or she had successfully completed the course or going to complete the course.

ICAI exam 2019: How to apply

Although the online registration link hasn’t been activated yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the registration link given the application process will begin today. The link will be available on the official website i.e. icai.org.

Students will be required to Rs 500 for the exam. Those applying for Dubai-based centre will have to pay $150.

ICAI exam 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be objective based on MCQ based comprising 100 questions with each having 1 mark, therefore a total of 100 questions constituting 100 marks. Candidates should note that there won’t be any negative marking, hence their wrong answers would not have any impact on their total score The exam will be starting at 10:30 am, therefore, candidates should ensure to reach their respective centres by 9:15 am, maximum 9:30, but not beyond that. Those reaching late at the exam centre won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

Candidates will be allowed to leave the exam centre only after the conclusion of the test.

