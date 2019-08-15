ICAI examination 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for November 2019 session. Scroll down to check the details of the examination.

ICAI examination 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for November 2019 session, reports said on Thursday. It has been reported that the schedule of the examination has been released for all the candidates. The candidates, who have been planning to appear for the examination, should notice that application forms for CA exam will soon be available. The registration process is scheduled to begin from August 7 and will continue till September 7, 2019.

The candidates are advised to fill the application form immediately as those who will be registering themselves after the last date would have to pay the late fee. With the late fee, the candidates will be allowed to apply until September 10. The examination of CA will start from November 1 and would continue till November 18. The students should notice that the examination will be conducted at the examination centres allotted by the institute.

ICAI CA November 2019: Exam Schedule

CA Foundation: November 9, November 13, November 15, November 17

CA IPCC Group 1: November 2, November 4, November 6, November 8

CA IPCC Group 2: November 11, November 14, November 16

CA Intermediate Group 1: November 2, November 4, November 6, November 8

CA Intermediate Group 2: November 11, November 14, November 16, November 18

CA Final Group 1: November 1, November 3, November 5, November 7

CA Final Group 2: November 9, November 13, November 15, November 17

Every year, the ICAI conducts the CA examination. Every year, thousands of students aspiring to become a CA appear for the examination. It is one of the most prestigious examinations and is not that easier to qualify. The exam does take a lot of efforts to qualify it.

