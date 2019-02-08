ICAI IPC CA results: The Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the results of Chartered Accountants Intermediate (old course and new course) examination on its official website today, February 8, 2019. Check the steps to download the same here.

ICAI IPC CA result 2018: The Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate (old course and new course) examination results through its official website today, i.e. on February 8, 2019, according to reports in a leading website. All those who had appeared in the examination and are eagerly waiting for their result can check the instruction to download the result given below for the convenience of the candidates.

The result will be uploaded on the websites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in as soon as it is declared by the authority. The authority will also publish the all India merit list for ICAI IPC upto 50th rank holders on its official website.

How to check the result of ICAI IPC CA Exam 2018?

Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “Results” and click on it on the homepage

Now, click on the link that says, “ICAI IPC CA Exam 2018 Merit List”

On clicking, the candidate will be take to a odf page

Download the same and check if your roll number exists on the list

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the ICAI IPC CA Exam Result 2018: http://caresults.icai.org/icai_results/index.php

