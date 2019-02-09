The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begun the issuing of inspection or certified copies of the answer book on the official website icai.nic.in, icai.org. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same after clicking on the link. The link was activated on Saturday, February 9 at 11 am.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begun the issuing of inspection or certified copies of the answer book on the official website icai.nic.in, icai.org. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same. The link of the answer books was activated on Saturday, February 9 at 11 am. Here is the important note for all the candidates, the candidates who have cleared the examination can only apply for inspecting or certified copies of their answer books.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. Shubham Malhotra from Delhi has topped the examination with 657 marks out of 800 score. He has topped in the new course. Arjun Minocha from New Delhi topped in the old course syllabus. He had secured with 519 marks out of 700.

Over 1.57 lakh students who had appeared in 410 centres for intermediate old course. For a new course, 59,072 candidates appeared through 266 centres across India.

To avail this facility, the candidates have to register their requests through the official website.

About ICAI

Established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949), The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

Functions of ICAI

The main function of the Institute to regulate the activities of administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

This is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.

The affairs of the ICAI are handled by the Council according to the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 and the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988.

