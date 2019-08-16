ICAI May Result 2019: The result for CA IPCC and Intermediate will be released on August 23 or August 24 around 6 pm by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website.

ICAI May Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the result for CA IPCC and Intermediate on August 23 or August 24 around 6pm. As per the official notification, the ICAI, CA IPCC Result 2019 will be declared next week. Many candidates have been waiting for the result since long, Once the result will get published, candidates can visit the official website of ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in and can check the results for the same.

Candidates can check the results through online, email and via SMS. Candidates will be required to enter their exam roll number along with registration number or PIN correctly to check their results first. Recently, the results for the CA CPT, Foundation and Final have been declared by ICAI.

The request portal to check the results via Email will be activated from august 18, 2019.

ICAI May Result 2019: Steps to check result via SMS

For CA IPCC (old syllabus) course type CAIPCOLD (space) six digit Intermediate(IPC) roll number of the candidate and send it to 58888.

For CA Intermediate (new syllabus)course, type CAIPCNEW (space) six-digit Intermediate roll number of the candidate and send it to 58888.

