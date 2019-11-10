ICAI CA November 2019 exam postponed due to Ayodhya verdict impact: The ICAI CA November 2019 exam which was scheduled to be held in the month of November is postponed due to the Ayodhya verdict. Previous, the examination for November 9 was postponed but as of now, the examination which was to be held tomorrow, November 11, 2019, has also been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). A lot of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed on Monday due to the impact of the Ayodhya verdict. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can find the official notification for the postponement for the examination on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), icai.org.

ALSO READ: NTA releases UGC NET admit card @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

As the official notification reads, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Examination of Intermediate (IPC), Paper-5, Advance accounting which were scheduled on Monday, November 11, 2019, has been postponed and the revised date for the same will be announced soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The notification concluded by saying that the exam schedule for the exams from November 13, 2019, will continue as per the schedule announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

As it can be seen that a lot of changes are being made to the examination schedule of the CA examination by the Institue of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), it is advised to all the students that for any updates related to any change or revision in examination date, all the students are required to stay connected to the official website of the Institue of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The revised dates for the November 9 and November 11, 2019, examination will be soon announced by the Institue of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App