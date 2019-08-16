ICAI Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI will be announcing the CA IPCC 2019 June results either on August 23 or August 24, 2019. The results will be declared on the official website at icai .nic.in. Candidates will be provided results also via email and SMS. They can check the below details and know how to get their results.

ICAI Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA IPCC 2019 June results in next week. The ICAI in a notification which has been made available on the official website states that the results will be released either on August 23 evening or August 24 morning. The same will be published on the official websites at caresults.icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates who have taken part in the examination have been advised to keep checking the official website for all the updates.

Candidates can get their results via email and SMS, besides checking on the official website. For getting results on email, they need to register themselves first. The date of registration will start from August 18, 2019. Once the results are declared, candidates can get their score on their mobile phones through SMS. They can check the below-mentioned steps to know how to check results via SMS.

For the final exam (old course) result, candidates need to type CAFNLOLD (space) and roll number. For the new course result, they need to type CAFNLNEW (space), and roll number. For results of foundation exam., they are required to type CAFND. Candidates need to send all the three queries to 58888. In return, they will get a result on their mobile phones.

Check steps to download on the official website:

Visit the official result website at caresults.nic.in. You need to select the final result of foundation result link. Enter your credentials including NRO number, roll number. Hit the submit option. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and taker a print out for future correspondence.

