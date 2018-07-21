ICAI Results 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the CA Final 2018, CA Foundation 2018 and CPT Results 2018 on ICAI's official website @ icai.org. The candidates can also check their scorecard on alternative websites @ icaiexams.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has published the results for CA Final 2018, CA Foundation, and CPT 2018 examination. The ICAI has shared the scorecard on its official website @ icai.org. The ICAI has shared the results for CA Final 2018, CA Foundation, and CPT 2018 examination, which were held in May and June this year.

The candidates can check, share, and download their result from ICAI’s official website @ icai.org. The Institute of Chartered Accountants has also shared the merit list of students for CA Final 2018 and CA foundation exam 2018.

The candidates can also check their result on the board’s alternative websites @ icaiexams.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

As per reports, the CPT 2018 results were declared at 6 pm on Friday. Students can also check the CPT 2018, CA Final 2018 and CA foundation exam 2018 result through SMS.

To check the CPT 2018, CA Final 2018 and CA foundation exam 2018 result, candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below and download and share their scorecard.

Here are the steps to check Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CPT 2018, CA Final 2018 and CA foundation result 2018:

Step 1. Visit the official website of ICAI @ icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2. Click on the results link for CPT 2018, CA Final 2018 and CA foundation result 2018.

Step 3. A new tab will appear on your window, click on the results option.

Step 4. Submit the required candidate details like name, roll number, date of birth and centre.

Step 5. Submit and view your result.

