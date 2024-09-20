Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
ICAI Reveals Dates For January 2025 CA Exams: Foundation And Intermediate Courses

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the exam schedule for the Intermediate and Foundation course exams for January 2025.

ICAI Reveals Dates For January 2025 CA Exams: Foundation And Intermediate Courses

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the exam schedule for the Intermediate and Foundation course exams for January 2025. Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule on the official ICAI website, icai.org.

CA January 2025 Exam Dates and Timings

According to the released schedule, the Foundation course exams will be held on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2025, across various exam centers. The Intermediate exams will be conducted on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group 1, and January 17, 19, and 21 for Group 2.

Foundation Course Exams:

Paper 1 and 2: 2 PM to 5 PM
Paper 3 and 4: 2 PM to 4 PM
Intermediate Exams:

All Papers: 2 PM to 5 PM

It is important to note that Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration, whereas all other examinations are 3 hours long. There will be no advanced reading time for Papers 3 and 4. For all other papers, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be provided from 1:45 PM to 2 PM IST, as stated in the official notice.

Registration Details

Candidates wishing to appear for these exams can begin their registration process starting from November 10. The exam forms will be available on the SSP (Student Service Portal). Candidates should log in using their credentials (Username: SRN@icai.org and Password). The deadline for submitting online examination application forms without late fees is November 23. A late fee of Rs. 600 (for Indian candidates) or $10 (for foreign candidates) will be applicable after this date, with the final deadline set for November 26.

Registration Fees

Intermediate Course Examination:

For Indian Centers:

– Single Group / Unit (All except 2): Rs. 1500/-
– Both Groups / Unit 2: Rs. 2700/-
– For Overseas Centers (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu):
– Single Group / Unit (All except 2): US$ 325
– Both Groups / Unit 2: US$ 500
– For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centers:
– Single Group / Unit (All except 2): INR 2200/-
– Both Groups / Unit 2: INR 3400/-

Foundation Course Examination:

– For Indian Centers: Rs. 1500/-
– For Overseas Centers (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu):
– US$: Rs. 325/-
– For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centers: INR 2200/-
– For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official ICAI website, www.icai.org.

ALSO READ:NEET-UG 2024: CBI Charges Six Accused In Paper Leak Case, Second Charge Sheet Filed

