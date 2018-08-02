The ICAR may share the re-examination admit cards by next week, say reports. The candidates can download the ICAR 2018 re-examination admit cards from Indian Council of Agricultural Research's official website @ icar.org.in. As per reports, AIEEA 2018 examination is scheduled for August 19, 2018.

ICAR 2018 re-examination admit cards to be out by next week @ icar.org.in

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is likely to share the admit cards for the ICAR 2018 re-examination. The aspirants can download their admit cards for ICAR 2018 re-examination from Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s official website @ icar.org.in. The All India Entrance Examination for Admissions (AIEEA 2018) examination was postponed due to technical errors.

The board had released the new dates for the AIEEA re-examination and likely to share the admit cards for the AIEEA re-test on its official website @ icar.org.in by the next week.

As per ICAR’s earlier notification, the re-examination for the AIEEA undergraduate courses will be conducted on August 19, 2018 and the board is all set to release the admit cards.

The AIEEA 2018 for Post Graduation courses and JRF will be conducted on August 18, 2018. The ICAR examination 2018 will be conducted in the offline mode, say reports.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More