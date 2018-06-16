Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the admit cards for the AIEEA 2018 entrance examination on its official website yesterday. Candidates can now download their respective e-admit card from the website aieea.net.

All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 admit card has been released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the admission entrance test can check the website and download the admit cards before the commencement of the entrance examination. The admit cards can be downloaded from icar.org.in and aieea.net.

According to the official website, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is going to conduct the entrance examinations for PG and Ph.D degree courses on June 22, 2018, while for the UG courses on June 23, 2018. The entrance examination will be a Computer-based online test.

ALSO READ: IIT Recruitment 2018: IIT Bombay invites application for 41 non-teaching posts, apply before June 27

Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the admit cards for the AIEEA 2018 entrance examination:

Log in to the official website of ICAR, aieea.net Search for the link that read, “AIEEA 2018 Admit Card” on the home page and click on it Candidates will be directed to a new window Now enter the required details in the fields given on the page and click on submit button Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Check if the details on the admit card are correct Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

The online registration process for candidates commenced from May 18 to June 3, 2018, on its official website of ICAR. The exact time and venue of the examination on the admit card. ICAR has also scheduled a mock test before the commencement of the entrance examination to make applicants familiar with the online test.

To go to the official website of ICAR and download Admit card, click here: https://www.aieea.net/

ALSO READ: IOCL Recruitment 2018: Apply for 50 Junior Operator (Aviation) posts @ iocl.com

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More