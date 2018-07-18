ICAR AIEEA 2018: The Indian Council of Agriculture Research is all set to release the re-examination dates for ICAR AIEEA 2018 that was earlier scheduled to take place in May 2018. After court asked the administration to reconduct the ICAR AIEEA 2018 examination, the official website of ICAR notified the interested candidates that the examination will take place in August and the dates will be released in the coming week of July.

Indian Council of Agriculture Research re-examination 2018 dates is likely to be released by the coming week of July on the official website of Indian Council of Agriculture Research i.e. aieea.net and icar.org.in. Earlier a notification of ICAR cancelling the examination that was scheduled for July 13 was announced by the ICAR. It was reported that AIEEA 2018 will be held on July 23 and July 24 but it was cancelled. The ICAR re-examination will now be conducted in the second week of August. Usually, the admission for ICAR AIEEA completes by July but this year, the AIEEA 2018 examination was postponed from May 2018 to June 23 and 24.

ICAR on July 12 released a notification stating the cancellation of the AIEEA 2018. The re-examination date for ICAR AIEEA 2018 is expected to be released by the next week of July. Interested and eligible aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website of Indian Council of Agriculture Research i.e. www.icar.org.in to know the ICAR AIEEA 2018 re-examination date.

