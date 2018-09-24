ICAR AIEEA 2018: The second allotment results of AIEEA UG and PhD 2018 examination has been released on the official website by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam this year can check the same by logging into icarexam.net or icar.org.in.

ICAR AIEEA 2018: The AIEEA UG and PhD second allotment results have been released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR, New Delhi). The results have been published on the official websites icarexam.net, icar.org.in. The AIEEA 2018 examination was conducted by the ICAR for candidates seeking admission into the undergraduate and doctorate degree courses.

Those candidates whose name is available on the second allotment list, have to be present for document verification at the universities mentioned on the official website. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions below to check ICAR AIEEA 2018 second allotment result through the official websites.

ALSO READ: JEE MAIN 2019: Last date for application fee payment @ jeemain.nic.in is October 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the results for the first round of allotment for PG courses will be declared by the ICAR on September 26th while the second round of allotment for same will be declared on October 4, 2018. The candidates can make course fee payment latest by September 28, 2018, as per reports in a leading daily.

ALSO READ: RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018: Rajasthan BSER Class 10 compartment exam result declared @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result 2018?

Visit either if the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in

Search for the ‘Result’ link and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your registration number, roll number

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website of ICAR and download the results, click on this link: https://icar.org.in/

ALSO READ: Railway Recruitment 2018: 2,600 vacancies, apply for Trackman Posts before October 15, check eligibility

ALSO READ: GATE 2019 registration process closes today at 6:00PM, hurry apply @ gate.iitm.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More