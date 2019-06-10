The National Testing Agency has postponed the date for the release of admit card for the ICAR AIEEA examinations to June 17, 2019. the date for reviewing the applications have also been changed to June 14, 2019.

The release date of admit card for the (Indian Council for Agriculture) ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam which was previously scheduled on June 10, 2019, has been postponed to June 17, 2019. The national testing agency (NTA) has arrived at this decision because of a large number of candidates have still not uploaded the revised images and many representations are being received by the NTA to extend the date for above corrections NTA has also extended the date for reviewing of the application process. Earlier NTA had affixed the date as June 8, 2019, for making changes in the application especially to correct incorrect photograph, thumb impression, and signature of candidates. Now candidates will be able to change their details till the revised last date which is June 14 until 5:00 pm.

Important dates relating to ICAR AIEEA examination are-:

The last date for registration- may 8 2019 (now closed)

Last date for reviewing application forms- June 14, 2019

Release of admit cards- June 17, 2019

Date of ICR AIEEA examination- July 1, 2019

Candidates who have successfully registered for the ICAR AIEEA examination can download the admit card from the official website of ICAR- ntaicar.nic.in. Students applying for the ICAR AIEEA examination must print out a copy of it well in advance before the date of emanation.

Steps to download the ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019:

Go to the official website of the ICAR

A link will be provided to download the admit card. Click on the link.

Candidates can log in using the user id and password provided to them.

After successfully entering the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out of it for future references.

Once downloaded the candidates must ensure that all their details are correct in the admit card. If there is an error in the admit card, kindly contact the examination authorities. The discrepancy in the admit card details may pose problems for the candidates. Contact details for the ICAR AIEEA examinations are- E-mail: icarnta@gmail.com Helpline No.: 7827980287, 7827980288

Candidate appearing for the examination must carry with them two recent passport size photographs and valid ID proof on the day of the examination. ICA AIEEA examinations are conducted in more the 40 cities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App