ICAR AIEEA 2019: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will be closing the online application process for ICAR AIEEA 2019 admission process today i.e. April 30, 2019. The online application process which started on April 1, 2019, on the official website i.e. ntaicar.nic.in will end today by 11:50 PM. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the ICAR AIEEE for 2019. Interested and eligible candidates, who are willing to appear for the examination, can fill the online application form by visiting the given above official website of NTA. Since its the last date of application submission, aspirants are advised to complete the entire process before the allotted time, today.

Steps on how to Apply for ICAR AIEEE 2019 application:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA ICAR i.e. ntaicar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Information Bulletin ICAR AIEEA (UG) 2019 and Information Bulletin ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2019.

Step 3: Both the links will direct you to the new tab.

Step 4: Click to the link that reads Fill Application Form for AIEEA (UG) – 2019 to submit your application form.

Step 5: You need to follow the same process for PG or JRF / SRF (PGS).

Step 6: Click to the button that says APPLY.

Step 7: Click to the link that says Click here to Proceed.

Step 8: Fill the entire form.

Step 9: After registering, fill your application no, password, enter a security pin to complete the entire process.

Application Fee for AIEEA (UG) 2019:

General/Unreserved, Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL) & UPS/ EWS – Rs 700/-

SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender – Rs 350/-

Application Fee for AIEEA (PG) 2019:

General/Unreserved, Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL) & UPS/ EWS – Rs 1000/-

SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender – Rs 500/-

Application Fee for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(PGS) 2019:

General/Unreserved, Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL) & UPS/ EWS – Rs 1700/-

SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender – Rs 850/-

According to reports, NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA 2019 on July 1, 2019, in various parts of India. As the ICAR AIEEA 2019 application process has come to an end today, the NTA will release admit cards of the aspirants who registered for the examination. The ICAR AIEEA 2019 admit card is likely to release on June 5, 2019, on the official website of ICAR i.e. icar.org.in. Note: Aspirants will have to download their admit card for future reference.

