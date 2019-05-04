ICAR AIEEA 2019: Last date extended till May 8, check details @ntaicar.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA 2019: The last date to apply for the examination has been extended to May 8, 2019. As per reports, the registration process for the All Indian entrance examination begins on 1 April 2019. Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was 30 April 2019 but it was extended by the National Testing Agency till 8 May 2019.

The Last date for the registration of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission for under graduation (AIEEA) 2019 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The last date to apply for the examination has been extended to May 8, 2019. As per reports, the registration process for the All Indian entrance examination begins on 1 April 2019. Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was 30 April 2019 but it was extended by the National Testing Agency till 8 May 2019. The desired students who want to apply for the examination can do it before the deadline. Candidates need to check the official website @ntaicar.nic.in

As per the official notification released by the National Testing Agency, the hall ticket for the ICAR AIEEA will be released on June 10, 2019. The candidate is requested to download the admit card before the exam date.

Steps to register NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website @ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link form

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Tap on applying under the new registration

Step 5: Now, Log in under new registration number

Step 6: Fil the application form and upload image

Step 7: Make a payment of application fees

Step 8: Download the application form

Step 9: Take a print for future reference

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 important Dates:

Last date to apply: May 8,

Last date for fees payment: May 1

Admit Card released Date: June 10

Examination date: July 1

Through this Entrance examination, the candidate will get admission in the courses related to agriculture. only the candidates who want to take admission in UG, PG course related to agriculture can apply for the examination till May 8, 2019.

Education qualification NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019

The Candidate should have passed in 10+2 senior secondary examination from the recognized board is eligible to apply for the undergraduate program.

The candidate who wants to apply for the postgraduate program should possess a bachelor degree in Agriculture from any recognized university.

