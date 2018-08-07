ICAR AIEEA 2018: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is all set to release the admit cards for AIEEA UG / PG / SRF examination on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the exams this year are advised to log in to icar.org.in to download their admit cards as soon as it is published.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research will be conducting the All India Entrance Exam for AIEEA-PG courses on August 18, 2018, and that of the AIEEA-UG courses on August 19, 2018. Those who had initially applied can download admit card for ICAR re-exam 2018 for the UG programmes.

Steps to download AIEEA 2018 Admit Card online:

log in to the official website of ICAR, Search for the Admit Card link on the homepage Now click on the link A different page will appear on the screen of your computer Here, enter the requisite details such as registration or roll number and click on submit Your ICAR AIEEA 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of ICAR, click on this link: https://www.icar.org.in/#

